The perception of the Oklahoma football team completely changed a couple weeks ago when the Sooners won a thriller against Texas in the Red River Rivalry. With that win, Oklahoma surged up the polls and stayed undefeated to take sole possession of first place in the Big 12. The remaining schedule for the Sooners looked very easy, but nothing is ever given in college football. Their home battle against UCF football wasn't supposed to be a difficult test, but the Knights came to play, and they nearly pulled off the upset in Norman. However, Oklahoma was able to make enough plays in the fourth quarter to escape with a win.

This game was close throughout, but Oklahoma overcame a fourth quarter deficit to escape with a 31-29 victory. UCF scored late in the game when they were down by eight, but a stop on the two-point conversion sealed the victory for the Sooners. Oklahoma's perfect record is still alive, and head coach Brent Venables' postgame speech showed how fired up he was for it to remain that way.

“When we stay inside out, we're not gonna listen to all the noise,” Brent Venables said in a video posted to Twitter by Oklahoma football. “People are doubting us, I told you, everybody that ain't a Sooner, is holding their breath waiting for Oklahoma to collapse. Right? To fall on our face. They were ready to celebrate, but they don't know the heart of this football team. The leadership of this football team. The capability of this football team. This team, again, I've said it, no limits on this one. I had to stand back and watch for a little bit, since January. I didn't say this in January. I didn't say in spring ball. I didn't say it at the beginning of the summer. I wanted to see you guys prove it. You've proven it to me. No limits on what this team can do.”

That's a good way to fire up a team after a big win. Even though it was a close game when it wasn't supposed to be, that was a good win for Oklahoma. Every team has near upsets, but coming back in the fourth quarter with your back against the wall is hard to do no matter what. It showed that this Sooners team knows how to find a way to win football games.

With the win, Oklahoma improves to 7-0 (4-0) on the season. If they can avoid a massive upset down the stretch, they should find themselves with a good shot at making the College Football Playoff when the Big 12 championship rolls around.