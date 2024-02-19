Manny Pacquiao will not get to fulfill his lifelong dream.

Eight division world titles and a case for being the greatest boxer of all time are what Manny Pacquiao possesses. However, there is one goal that he has yet to achieve which jumpstarted his career. He wanted to represent the Philippines in the Olympic boxing events but was always denied. Now, he had the shot to do so in the 2024 Paris Olympics but the IOC doused cold water on those dreams.

The Philippines Olympic committee knew that Manny Pacquiao was too old for the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, they still made an effort for him to get a shot. One of two options were available for him. First, the universality rule was the glaring golden ticket to the Olympic games. The IOC was quick to address that Pacquiao was not getting this for the Paris Olympics, via the Associated Press.

“Universality places are not allocated to teams with an average of more than eight athletes in individual sports/disciplines at the last two editions of the Olympic Games. This is the case for the Philippine Olympic Committee,” the committee declared.

Universality is reserved for boxers who do not have established programs within their countries. Evidently, the Philippines is not one of them given the rise of boxing with the likes of Nonito Donaire, Flash Elorde, and Carlo Paalam.

The other option was to qualify through the tournaments in Thailand and Italy. Pacquiao is already unable to compete in this because of the short span of time. Moreover, he already far exceeds the age limit. It was once 34 but raised to 40 during the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2013. Pacquiao is now 45 which disqualifies him from being able to enter the Paris games.

Manny Pacquiao has no Olympics shot

So, unless any major move is made by the IOC, Pacquiao will not be competing for a gold medal. He has continuously expressed his desire to notch one for his country but was never given the chance. Nonetheless, he still has one of the best careers in all of the sport. It is just unfortunate that his main catalyst for entering the passion to begin with slipped out of his hands. With him out of the picture, who's bringing home the gold in the Paris 2024 Olympics?