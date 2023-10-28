Back in 2021, Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor were supposed to box. That never happened and with both fighters heading to Saudi Arabia to watch Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou clash Saturday in one of the most historic cross-over bouts of all time, the Irishman has re-ignited his beef with Pacquiao. But, the Filipino also made sure to clap back.

As you'll hear in the clip below, McGregor absolutely roasts Pacquiao for supposedly backing out of their fights and says he'll kick him in the head. Via Kenny Okoye on X:

Wtf did Manny Pacquiao do to piss off Mcgregor this bad😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IIZjCTs07B — Kenny Okoye🇳🇬 (@TruthfulUfcFan) October 26, 2023

“Where’s my $8 million from that court case, Manny Pacquiao? You owe me $8 million, Manny.

“You can appeal all you want, hurry up with your appeal, you owe me that dough, lad. You can’t sign a contract with an agency to represent you and then go and start to do other things like imminently, straight away.

“You only just signed the contract, are you crazy? Are you stupid, Manny? Are you guys stupid? I’ll kick you in the head, in the neck, the inside leg and take you off your feet and drag you by your ankle across the stage. And what then?

“I had Floyd [Mayweather] bent over, I could’ve done anything to him, I should’ve done anything to him. I should’ve shown the world because it’s doing my head in a bit the way the process is.”

Pacquiao didn't take it the least bit seriously, essentially laughing off McGregor's comments:

It's kind of difficult to take McGregor seriously these days. He hasn't fought in the UFC since breaking his leg in 2021. But, he did sue Manny Pacquiao in May after Paradigm Sports already paid the Filipino legend over $2 million for a two-fight deal that he backed out of.

We'll see if these two settle their differences or keep going at one another. At this point though, it's McGregor doing most of the talking.