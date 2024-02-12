Lionel Messi has received a special invitation to lead Argentina as captain in the 2024 summer Olympics by fellow player Thiago Almada

Lionel Messi has received a special invitation to lead Argentina as captain in the 2024 Olympics, and fellow player Thiago Almada expresses that having the GOAT on board would be a dream come true, reported by GOAL.

Having secured their spot in the Paris Games with a 1-0 victory over Brazil, Argentina, who haven't clinched a gold medal since 2008 when Messi was part of the squad in Beijing, is considering the possibility of Messi returning as an overage player in Javier Mascherano’s squad. However, it's confirmed that Angel Di Maria won't be joining him.

Almada, who currently plays alongside Messi in MLS for Atlanta United, captained the team in the recent victory over Brazil. He hopes to convince Messi to make a return to the French capital, stating, “I hope Messi has the desire and can be at the Olympic games, it would be a dream. If Messi comes, I’ll give him the captain’s armband, obviously. Now they are the ones who have to decide if they come.”

While Lionel Messi's participation in the Olympics remains uncertain due to his prior commitment to represent Argentina in the 2024 Copa America, scheduled between June 20 and July 14 in the United States, the Olympics start shortly after, posing a logistical challenge for the football legend. Additionally, Messi would need to manage time away from domestic action in MLS with Inter Miami. The final decision rests on Messi and the Argentine football authorities.

