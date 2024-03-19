Although the NBA is currently in its home stretch and angling toward the upcoming playoffs, set to begin in April, one thing inevitably on the minds of both players and fans at the current moment is the upcoming 2024 Olympics from Paris, where Team USA will look to bring back gold to their home country. Team USA will be led by LeBron James, who has already announced his commitment to the squad, and will look to use the Olympics as a platform to avenge the team's loss at last summer's FIBA World Cup (although it should be noted that that roster looks much different than the one expected to take the court in Paris).
Still, if the early brackets are any indication, Team USA will have a tough road ahead of them when the Olympics get underway, as it was recently unearthed that the American squad will be in the same bracket, known as Group C, as the Serbian National Team, which of course is expected to be led by presumptive MVP favorite and reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, who is currently busy dominating with his defending champion Denver Nuggets.
The news was reported on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, by Ben Steinier of CBC Sports, who also noted that “Canada, Australia and two teams (have) yet to qualify take on Group A.”
In any case, there's certainly a possibility that LeBron James and Nikola Jokic will face one another first in the NBA postseason and then just a couple of months later in the Olympics.