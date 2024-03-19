Anthony Edwards has become an unequivocal superstar for the Minnesota Timberwolves, wowing fans with his athleticism, as well as his personality on and off the court.
Edwards has helped lead the Timberwolves to one of the best records in the NBA this season, but he has high hopes for the summer too, when he hopes to be a starter for Team USA during the 2024 Olympics in Paris, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.
“He's someone that's been described to me as a guy that will be on the 2024 USA basketball Olympic team in Paris,” Charania said. “And when you think about this roster that we're having the skeletons forming of, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker… I'm told Anthony Edwards fully wants to go and compete to start on this team.”
Edwards represented Team USA during the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Despite shooting poorly from three (31.1%), he averaged a team-high 18.9 points, although the United States fell short of earning a medal at the tournament. Edwards led his team with 23 points and 8 rebounds in Team USA's 113-111 loss to Germany in the semifinals before again scoring a team-high 24 points in a 127-118 overtime loss to Canada in the third-place game.
After a disappointing result in the World Cup, and with many of the league's biggest stars likely having only one more opportunity to represent the United States in international competition before retirement, the Team USA roster for the 2024 Olympics is expected to be stacked.
Former NBA player and U.S. national team managing director Grant Hill announced the 41 players in the preliminary pool, which will be whittled down to 12 for the Olympics this summer. In addition to those mentioned by Charania, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Jaylen Brown, and Trae Young were among the players announced as part of the player pool. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will lead the U.S. and will be joined by Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, and Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.