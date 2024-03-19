New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has proven his doubters wrong, some of whom are in the media. He accomplished much of that last season. But if there was any remaining doubt, he’s double downed this season.
And after Brunson led the OG Anuonoby-less Knicks to a victory over the Golden State Warriors on Monday, head coach Steve Kerr — who also happens to coach Team USA — seems to believe Brunson might deserve a spot on the USA roster.
“There’s a reason he’s on our list. Because he’s a great, great player and high character, a leader,” Kerr told the media after the Knicks' 119-112 win. “He’s everything you want as a player. He’s high on our list and he’s definitely somebody we’re considering.”
The case for Jalen Brunson on Team USA
Brunson is playing as well as any point guard in the NBA not named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and that should count for something. The former Villanova guard is averaging 27.6 points and 6.4 assists per game, and he’s topped 40 points on seven different occasions this season.
In fact, Brunson just scored 40 or more in back-to-back games, which is something only three other Knicks have ever accomplished: Carmelo Anthony, Patrick Ewing, and Bernard King.
The competition for landing a spot on Team USA roster
There are a number of shoe-ins as far as the 2024 United States Olympic team is concerned. Among them are LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Kawhi Leonard. That leaves five spots over which the remaining stars can compete.
Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving recently threw his hat in the ring, too, voicing a desire to represent the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, an Irving-over-Brunson argument is difficult to make. Jalen Brunson is outplaying Irving this season and he's far more resilient, having played in 17 more games.
Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, Jimmy Butler, James Harden and Tyrese Haliburton are all likely to be up for the remaining spots, too. Health will likely play a factor, as well. Ultimately, the spot might go to whomever is healthiest. But if all things are equal, Brunson has a legitimate case over all of them.
Presently, there is a 41-player pool from which the roster must be determined. The final 12 man roster will be announced at a later date (per usab.com), and much of those decisions will likely be based on the play of those under consideration now through the end of the season.
Brunson represented the US at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Despite a disappointing outcome in which the US failed to place in the top-three, Brunson averaged 11 points and four assists per game across eight contests. And the experience with Team USA can't hurt.
Jalen Brunson and the Knicks are presently 41-27, good for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. They have 14 games remaining, and presently own the 14th toughest remaining schedule, according to Tankathon.