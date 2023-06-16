Amid recent reports that the Indiana Pacers are interested in trading the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft for a “high-level wing player,” there are several potential trade targets that come in mind for the Eastern Conference franchise.

Finishing the 2022-23 season ranked 11th in the East with a 35-47 record, the Pacers need to be more efficient offensively and more effective defensively if they want to reach the playoffs next season. While internal improvements will be necessary for a core that features several rotation players that are 25-years-old or younger, acquiring an established talent also helps accelerate what's already a promising rebuild.

Best wing trade targets for Pacers using No. 7 pick

Despite initial reports that the Chicago Bulls would look to build around Zach LaVine, recent reports suggest that the Bulls are at least listening to offers for LaVine. If so, a package built around the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft might be enough to bring LaVine to Indiana.

If the Pacers should acquire LaVine, he would presumably be starting in a lineup that includes Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. Every game the trio has may not be pretty defensively and Indiana would do well to keep T.J. McConnell, whose skillset complements their own quite well. However, there's no question that LaVine gives them a higher ceiling offensively.

A high-flyer and sharpshooter with playmaking ability, LaVine averaged 24.8 points and 4.2 assists per game in 2022-23 while posting a true shooting percentage of 60.7. If he were on the Pacers last season, those numbers would rank first, fourth and fifth respectively. Efficient because of his shooting touch as much as his shot selection, adding LaVine would make what's already an above-average offense even more formidable.

Especially with Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle known to prefer a more structured offense.

The curious case of Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby is almost the opposite of Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine's, as the 2022-23 steals champ made it clear last season that he wanted to leave the Raptors for a bigger role. Although Toronto initially appeared to test the waters on an Anunoby trade, they've since backed off that position. Recent reports suggest that the Raptors would prefer to build around Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes as they prepare for Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. to hit free agency.

Nonetheless, Toronto might be persuaded to trade Anunoby to the Pacers if they can acquire both the No. 7 pick and players that can help them replace their established perimeter talent.

In that event, the best deal between the Raptors and Indiana could be Toronto sending Anunoby, Thaddeus Young, D.J. Wilson and the No. 13 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to the Pacers in exchange for Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, T.J. McConnell and the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Although Anunoby hasn't proven himself to consistently score or facilitate at the level of Lavine, he's averaged 16.6 points per game over the past three seasons while being one of the most impactful perimeter defenders. As a result, his two-way upside arguable provides a larger impact than that of what even LaVine would bring.

With Anunoby returning to where he starred at in college, Young to where he spent some of the prime years of his career, and Wilson to a region he has quite a bit of familiarity with, this trade also is a feel-good deal for both the players and the organization.

The New York Knicks have already shown a willingness to trade RJ Barrett, specifically in their effort to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz last offseason.

Nonetheless, a trade that sends Barrett to the Indiana Pacers for the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft might be seen as a step back by an organization that's made it to the NBA Playoffs in two out of the past three seasons. That is, unless they believe there are targets at No. 7 that would make as much as or a greater impact than Barrett down the line.

With prospects such as Villanova forward Cam Whitmore, Kansas Jayhawks wing Gradey Dick, and Overtime Elite wing Ausar Thompson likely available in that range, there are plenty of reasons to believe that they might. If the Knicks could land Chris Duarte and Daniel Theis in the deal as well, they will acquire multiple pieces that help them shore up their defense and perimeter offense.

If the Pacers acquire a jack of all trades like Barrett, they primarily get a proven wing that's certainly more productive than Duarte offensively and more reliable than guard Buddy Hield defensively. A player who fits a Pacers offense that loves to move the ball, the 23-year-old might truly break out after averaging 19.1 points per game over the past three seasons.

Furthermore, Barrett is already locked into a reasonable deal over the next four seasons, important for a team that has multiple rotation players approaching free agency over the next couple of seasons. Especially as acquiring a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, of which the Knicks have four, shouldn't be difficult for the Pacers either.