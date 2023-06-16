The Indiana Pacers are reportedly interested in making a trade ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Indiana is trying to trade the No. 7 overall pick for a “high-level wing player,” via NBA reporter Evan Sidery.

“Indiana has been talking to people about the No. 7 pick. I’ve been told they’ve been trying to get wing players,” Windhorst said, per his podcast Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective. “They’ve been trying to move out of No. 7 to get a high-level wing player… they might be able to, if they’re motivated enough.”

The Pacers' NBA Draft this season will be important given the amount of picks they have. That said, they seemingly would prefer to trade for proven NBA talent instead of selecting a player with the No. 7 overall pick.

Sidery noted that the Pacers were “aggressively” pursuing OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors prior to the trade deadline. Anunoby could be a player that Indiana once again pursues this offseason. However, there are plenty of talented wing players around the league who the Pacers would surely be open to trading for.

The No. 7 pick is interesting because although it doesn't hold top-tier value, it still falls within the top 10 of the draft. As a result, the Pacers can realistically land a star if a team is willing to make a deal. With Tyrese Haliburton leading the charge, Indiana seems to want to compete sooner rather than later.

For what it's worth, former player Metta Sandiford-Artest recently said the Pacers could make a run next season.