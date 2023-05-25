The New York Knicks fizzled out in the 2023 NBA Playoffs behind a subpar performance by All-Star forward Julius Randle, leading to expected speculation about his playing future, especially with multiple star players appearing as if they’ll be available in trade talks this offseason.

Perhaps, with the Miami Heat’s 3-1 lead on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks are less inclined to take such significant action.

Nonetheless, it’s still difficult to look past the eyesore that was his performance against the Heat, as Randle averaged just 18.8 points per game on 41.1 percent shooting from the field.

Perhaps just as surprising was the play of 2023 Sixth Man of the Year finalist Immanuel Quickley, who averaged just 9.0 points per game during the postseason, shooting 34.8 percent from the field. Consequently, it’s Quickley that finds his future with the Knicks under the magnifying glass, with HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto relaying what he’s heard the free agent value of the 23-year-old is.

“In talking with people around the league, this is what I’ve gathered as far as looking at his value. At worst, his floor would be four years, $80 million. Then, you’re getting into a conversation of, to make sense for Quickley, is it in the four-year, $100 range?”

“I get the sense Quickley enjoys his time in New York and wants to be there,” Scotto adds, while noting that Quickley could become part of a larger trade package if they don’t choose to extend his contract.

To that point, the Knicks could also listen to trade offers for RJ Barrett, as SNY insider Ian Begley reminds fans that New York was “more than willing to include him in talks and flip him for Donovan Mitchell” before Knicks president Leon Rose decided against it.