Obi Toppin has appeared on the Pacers' injury report ahead of their NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Celtics.

The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics will square off in the first NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals game on Monday night with a trip to Las Vegas on the line. Going a perfect 4-0 in group play, the Pacers have proven to be a young team that can step up in big games. Well, they are going to need to do so again on Monday against the Celtics to keep their hopes of winning the first-ever NBA Cup alive, but Indiana may be without key starting power forward Obi Toppin in this one. Toppin, who is dealing with a left ankle sprain, has appeared on the team's injury report, leaving his status for this in-season tournament game up in the air. This has led to the question of: If Obi Toppin playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

Obi Toppin injury status vs. Celtics

The Pacers are one of the best offensive teams in the NBA this season. Eight different players are averaging at least 10 points per game for them early on this season, and Obi Toppin is one of these players, averaging 13.1 points per game while shooting 61.0 percent from the floor. While Toppin is not the Pacers' most important player, he has helped them win a handful of their games this season.

Toppin currently finds himself on the Pacers' injury report as questionable ahead of Monday night's in-season tournament game against the Celtics due to a left ankle sprain. In their last game against the Miami Heat, Toppin appeared to tweak his ankle, which has led to his name popping up on this injury report.

One of the team's most efficient finishers and a player who can help push the pace in transition, Toppin has been a prefect fit at the power forward position for the Pacers this season. He is not only shooting a career-best 61.0 percent from the floor, but Toppin is also shooting a casreer-high 36.1 percent from three-point range with most of his shots coming from the corner.

Should Toppin be unable to play in Monday night's NBA In-Season Tournament game due to his ankle injury, Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith, and Jordan Nwora would figure to see their roles possibly increase.

So, when it comes to the question of if Obi Toppin is playing tonight vs. the Celtics, the answer has yet to be determined. It is possible that the Pacers look to make a final decision on Toppin's status based on how he looks during pregame warmups.