As is so often the case for fans of the Buffalo Bills, the 2023 season ended in tremendous disappointment, as the Bills exited the postseason at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs for the third time in four years. To make matters worse, the 2024 offseason hadn't been particularly kind to the Bills either. Often-disgruntled wide receiver Stefon Diggs was shipped off to Houston, while wideout Gabe Davis and starting center Mitch Morse both signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
What this means is Josh Allen and the Bills offense are in need desperate need of reinforcements in order to keep up with the Chiefs, Bengals and Texans of the world, one of which came with the signing of Curtis Samuel in free agency. But to address those needs further, the Bills would need to do so through the NFL Draft, and Josh Allen wasn't content with standing idly by on the sidelines without advising his team on what they should do.
Today on the Pat McAfee Show, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane shared that in the pre-draft process, Josh Allen was very involved. Maybe even a little too involved.
Now while Brandon Beane neglected to go into detail on who specifically Josh Allen was mocking to the Bills, it's funny to think about Josh Allen messing around on Pro Football Focus' Mock Draft Simulator and somehow coming back with Marvin Harrison Jr., Joe Alt, and Brock Bowers, as if that were a realistic outcome for Buffalo's 2024 draft.
While Brandon Beane acknowledges that his quarterback doesn't necessarily have a career as an NFL executive waiting for him after his time as a player in the league is up, the Bills did informally ask Allen for his input during the pre-draft process.
“Knowing that we’d probably look at receiver in the first few rounds of the draft, we gave him some guys, he sat down with a couple of our coaches, I walked in their one day and we busted balls a little about who he liked, why do you like him, let's hear what you know,” Beane told McAfee and co-host AJ Hawk. “He gave his two cents, he also knows that he doesn’t have the complete picture on each player. Keon was one of the guys he definitely did like, he said he’d be fired up if that was one of the guys we got.”
In addition to Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman, who fans in Buffalo are already falling in love with after just one introductory press conference, the Bills also bolstered their offense by selecting Kentucky running back Ray Davis in Round 4, as well as a trio of offensive linemen (Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Tylan Grable, Travis Clayton) in the 5th, 6th and 7th rounds of the draft.