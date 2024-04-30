DALLAS — Luka Doncic has a sprained knee and is probable for Game 5. Doncic was questionable ahead of Game 4 but ultimately ended up playing. Tim Hardaway Jr., meanwhile, suffered a setback during the Dallas Mavericks scrimmage on Tuesday. He is questionable for Game 5 with an ankle injury.
Mavs head coach Jason Kidd confirmed that Doncic participated in all parts of practice.
“Everything,” Kidd responded when asked what Luka was able to do on Tuesday.
It is an unfortunate setback for Hardaway. The Mavs have struggled mightily from beyond the arc. Hardaway is inconsistent at times, but when he finds his rhythm he is one of the more dangerous threats from three-point range.
Dante Exum, who played well during the regular season but has not seen much action in the NBA playoffs, will play a big role in Game 5 according to Kidd.
“Yeah” Kidd said when asked if Exum will make an impact in the series moving forward. “We we're hoping that Timmy was going to get back, we will see how he feels tomorrow. Looking at Exum, I think he's going to have a big part in Game 5. Up to this point he hasn't been up to his standards. We trust that he's going to be really good in Game 5.”
This is an important note from Kidd. Again, the Mavs have been unable to find their groove from deep and amid another potential Hardaway absence, Exum could play a role in helping Dallas from beyond the three-point line.
As for Doncic, the Mavericks are hoping their superstar can get things going offensively. He's still helping out in other facets of the game, but Dallas would benefit from a more efficient Luka Doncic from a scoring standpoint.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic hoping to get back on track
Luka admitted that his knee was “hurting” after Game 4. He also refused to use it as an excuse before later mentioning that he feels like he is letting Kyrie Irving down.
It should be noted that Luka still recorded a 29-point triple-double. Efficiency was the concern, however, as Doncic went just 10-24 from the field and 1-9 from deep. Kyrie Irving addressed Doncic's struggles after the game.
“He's a young kid in the playoffs going against a team that beat him twice, so there's a little bit of a mental fatigue there as well,” Irving said Sunday of Doncic. “But I think this is what makes the beauty of sports come together. We have another opportunity on Wednesday to be in LA and be better. Hopefully these next two days will be good to him… Well I know they will be good to him. We will be ready for Wednesday's game.”
Kyrie and the Mavs still believe in Luka. The hope is that his injury will not negatively impact his performance.
Game 5 projects to be an exciting affair in Los Angeles. If the Mavs can earn a road victory, they will return home with a chance to clinch the series in Game 6.