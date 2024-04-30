On top of Bell's palsy and a recovering knee, Joel Embiid is dealing with a migraine heading into the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 5 showdown against the New York Knicks.
A team official said that Embiid was not present at the team's pregame morning shootaround at Madison Square Garden and stayed back at the team hotel as he deals with yet another health issue. The 76ers superstar is already far from full strength as he continues working his way back from a left meniscus injury and deals with Bell's palsy, which he said has given him vision issues and previously caused headaches.
While Embiid has not been ruled out for Game 5, he and the 76ers are now dealing with another rough obstacle as they look to make a comeback against the Knicks.
Joel Embiid dealing with migraine head of 76ers' Game 5 vs. Knicks
Embiid remains listed as questionable on the NBA injury report with the listing of “Left Knee; Injury Recovery / Migraine”. Kelly Oubre Jr. was also not present at the team's shootaround due to an illness. He is listed as probable to play. Robert Covington remains out for the 76ers with a left knee bone bruise.
Embiid hasn’t scored at his usual efficiency against a stout Knicks defense but has been consistently impactful for the Sixers, notching a playoff career-high 50 points in Game 3. His impact on the court has been felt just as much when he sits, as Philly has gotten destroyed in those minutes.
So far in this year's playoffs, Embiid is averaging 35.0 points per game, the most in the NBA, to go along with 9.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from beyond the arc and 84.7 percent from the free-throw line on a league-leading 14.8 free-throw attempts. His total +/- of +34 is the highest of any player in this Sixers-Knicks series.
The Knicks are dealing with numerous injuries, too. Jalen Brunson (right knee contusion) and Jericho Sims (right shoulder inflammation) are listed as probable, Mitchell Robinson (left ankle sprain) is listed as questionable and Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot contusion) and Julius Randle (right shoulder surgery) have been out.
The 76ers trail the Knicks 3-1 heading into Tuesday night's game. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST. Should the Sixers win, they will host Game 6 on Thursday night.