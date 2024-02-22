Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers has had a solid career thus far in America’s heartland but still has been the subject of myriad trade rumors. He spoke out on how it feels this season now that the trade deadline has finally passed.

Turner is averaging over 17 points and nearly 7 rebounds per game for the Pacers this season, one of his best yet. He’s been an anchor of the Pacers defense with nearly two blocks per game, but his trade deadline anxiety has been a constant issue.

On Wednesday, Turner’s trade deadline ‘PTSD’ was explored further in a discussion posted by a social media based hoops outlet.

Turner Drops Revelation on Trade Rumor ‘PTSD’ 

Turner appears happy to be in Indianapolis but is still recovering from trade rumors from days gone by, he said according to an interview posted by HoopsHype.

He called himself ‘fortunate’ to feel like he has more job security this season as the Pacers hold steady in the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference.

RECOMMENDED
Damian Lillard and Thanasis Antetokounmpo with the Bucks arena in the background
Damian Lillard passionately defends Thanasis Antetokounmpo amid online hate

David Yapkowitz ·

NBA legend Allen Iverson with Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash, and Stephen Curry
Allen Iverson names the best ball-handler to ever play in the NBA

Jay Postrado ·

lebron james lakers stephen curry draymond green warriors
LeBron James ruled out for Lakers showdown vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors

Michael Corvo ·

Pacers Second Half Outlook

Indiana tips off the second half against the Detroit Pistons at home tomorrow night, a chance to snag a quick win before the schedule toughens up a bit.

The Pacers have three home games before hitting the road to face the Pelicans in New Orleans on March 1, an opportunity for Turner to feast on a team that doesn’t have a center quite up to his caliber.