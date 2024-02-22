The Pacers' Myles Turner got real on how he's been affected by trade rumors.

Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers has had a solid career thus far in America’s heartland but still has been the subject of myriad trade rumors. He spoke out on how it feels this season now that the trade deadline has finally passed.

Turner is averaging over 17 points and nearly 7 rebounds per game for the Pacers this season, one of his best yet. He’s been an anchor of the Pacers defense with nearly two blocks per game, but his trade deadline anxiety has been a constant issue.

On Wednesday, Turner’s trade deadline ‘PTSD’ was explored further in a discussion posted by a social media based hoops outlet.

Turner Drops Revelation on Trade Rumor ‘PTSD’

Turner appears happy to be in Indianapolis but is still recovering from trade rumors from days gone by, he said according to an interview posted by HoopsHype.

He called himself ‘fortunate’ to feel like he has more job security this season as the Pacers hold steady in the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Reporter: “Finally, this season [how does it feel] to not be in as many trade rumors?” Myles Turner: “Honestly, I still got PTSD from that… I’m just very fortunate to be in the same position.” (via @hoopshype)pic.twitter.com/Ai9xEjQgOn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 21, 2024

Pacers Second Half Outlook

Indiana tips off the second half against the Detroit Pistons at home tomorrow night, a chance to snag a quick win before the schedule toughens up a bit.

The Pacers have three home games before hitting the road to face the Pelicans in New Orleans on March 1, an opportunity for Turner to feast on a team that doesn’t have a center quite up to his caliber.