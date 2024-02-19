The Pacers center is still haunted by the NBA Trade Deadline.

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone and one player who should have been able to sleep peacefully is Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. For the past several seasons, Turner has constantly heard his name in trade rumors but after signing an extension with the Pacers last season, he's seemingly off the trade block. Even so, Myles Turner still gets a little anxiety when the trade deadline rolls around as per Sam Yip of Hoopshype.com.

“Honestly, I still got PTSD from that, so I really didn't even feel super secure at that,” Turner said. “I was kinda expecting at least a rumor or something here and there, but I'm just very fortunate to be in the same position. A little bit. . .I guess you can say that. I think it was just more of that we had a more clear-cut idea of the direction we were going with so it made it easier for me.”

The extension that Myles Turner signed with the Pacers last season was for two years at $60 million. The Pacers have made it clear they want Turner to be part of their future core so he should be able to rest a little easier when the deadline comes around again.

This year, Turner has suited up 52 games at a little over 27 minutes per game. He's been averaging 17.2 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocked shots with splits of 52.4 percent shooting from the field, 33.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.