The Pacers are counting on Tyrese Haliburton to help lead them on a deep postseason run.

The Indiana Pacers are making a push in the Eastern Conference, as they sit sixth place in the Eastern Conference at 31-25. Indiana made a blockbuster trade, acquiring All-Star Pascal Siakam to pair with star guard Tyrese Haliburton and their young core. The combination leads to plenty of Pacers bold predictions.

Indiana now has a big three of Haliburton, Siakam, and Myles Turner with quality role players around them. The Pacers have bought in, taking a chance by acquiring Siakam in the final year of his contract. The East is in a close race between the 4th through 8th seeds, which makes the final stretch crucial for the Pacers.

Haliburton is the leader of the team, averaging 21.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and a league-leading 11.7 assists per game. The 23-year-old is also shooting an efficient 49.2 percent from the field and 40 percent from three. Haliburton has emerged as one of the best point guards in the NBA, as he is an elite playmaker and quality scorer. The star guard could help Indiana make a push up the standings in the second half of the season.

His co-star, Siakam, has played well since arriving in 15 games with the Pacers. The 29-year-old forward is averaging 21.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists during these games. Siakam has shot very efficiently at 57.1 percent from the floor and 41.3 percent from deep.

Although the two-time All-NBA forward has played well, Indiana has only gone 7-8 during this stretch. Part of this is attributed to Haliburton's missed games, but there needs to be improvement.

With that said, let's move on to our Pacers' bold predictions after the 2024 NBA All-Star break.

Tyrese Haliburton earns All-NBA Honors

Haliburton is having a phenomenal season and has a great chance of making it on an All-NBA team. The only thing standing in the way is Haliburton having to play 65 games to be eligible for awards or to be on an All-NBA team. The star point guard has missed 13 games this season and can only miss four more if he wants to be eligible for an All-NBA team.

However, Haliburton seems to have overcome his injuries, playing in the All-Star game and the final games before the All-Star break. He is playing phenomenally, and as long as he stays healthy, he will make it on an All-NBA team.

Haliburton's play down the stretch will be pivotal for Indiana.

Pacers defense improves

The Pacers have been a tremendous offensive team through the first half of the season. Indiana is first in the league at 123.7 points per game. However, they are fifth-worst in the league in defensive rating at 119.2. The Pacers will need their defense to improve down the stretch to become a contender in the East.

Myles Turner is Indiana's best defensive player, as the star center is averaging 1.8 blocks per game. The 27-year-old center is an elite rim protector and is doing his part on that end of the floor. While Turner is playing well, the Pacers will need a lot more than him to improve on defense.

Indiana will need their stars in Haliburton and Siakam to step up and role players like Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, and Aaron Nesmith. Head coach Rick Carlisle must also create a better defensive scheme to help the players perform better.

Pacers finish top five in the East

Indiana is in the middle of a close battle in the Eastern Conference standings. The Pacers are only two games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for 5th in the conference. Philadelphia is without their MVP, Joel Embiid, who has contributed to their 3-7 record over their last ten games. Although the 76ers still have a talented roster, they could fall down the standings with their superstar out.

Indiana has a perfect opportunity to take their spot and finish as a top-five seed in the East.

Haliburton is a true star point guard as an elite scorer and playmaker, and with Siakam and Turner alongside him, they should have a great end to the season.