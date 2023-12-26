The Indianapolis Pacers visit the Houston Rockets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Indianapolis Pacers head to Houston to the on the Rockets in a Tuesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pacers-Rockets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Indianapolis Pacers (14-14) are slumping in the month of December with just a 5-6 record with losses in four out of their last five games. They most recently lost against the Orlando Magic on Saturday giving up 117 points and 34 of those points came from Paulo Banchero. While the Pacers played well offensively, the 30 personal fouls and 64 points in the paint really did them in. While Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and Buddy Hield have been a great core for this young Pacers squad, if they don't do better defensively they could be the odd team out when it comes to playoff basketball by season's end. They get to turn things around after Christmas when they take on the surging Houston Rockets as they head out on the road this Tuesday night.

Houston Rockets (15-12) have been a surprising team this season after coming off of just a 22-win season. This is thanks to new head coach Ime Udoka and the new pieces they added in the offseason like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks but it's been the surprise of the Houston Rockets Alperen Sengun who's really been the biggest reason for their success. This great group of young players uses their grit to get through some of the tough matchups like they get tonight against the Pacers. The Rockets have been able to string together back-to-back victories after losing three straight and they will look to extend their winning streak to three games when they host the Indianapolis Pacers this Tuesday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Rockets Odds

Indianapolis Pacers: +3 (-108)

Houston Rockets: -3 (-112)

Over: 237.5 (-112)

Under: 237.5 (-108)

How to Watch Pacers vs. Rockets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Midwest, NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The NBA slate on Tuesday night might have some marquee matchups but don't sleep on the Indiana Pacers visiting the Houston Rockets. Sure, the Rockets have a home-court advantage, but beneath the surface lies a perfect storm brewing for the Pacers to not only win but cover the enticing +3 spread.

Indiana, despite their 14-14 record, is a team built on defensive hustle and opportunistic offense. Tyrese Haliburton's leadership sets the tone, while Myles Turner anchors a paint presence that's stifled many a high-flying offense this season. Houston, on the other hand, is young and explosive but prone to defensive lapses and inconsistency. Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. are exciting talents, but their learning curve against a veteran Pacers squad could translate into costly turnovers and missed defensive rotations.

Pacers' head coach Rick Carlisle is a seasoned maestro, having orchestrated championship runs with the Dallas Mavericks. His defensive schemes are notorious for adjustments and exploiting weaknesses, something the Rockets' tendency for tunnel vision on offense could fall prey to. Expect Carlisle to have his team prepared for Houston's offensive tendencies, forcing them into contested shots and disrupting their rhythm.

Don't be fooled by Indiana's below-average record. They've been surprisingly competitive on the road, holding a 6-8 record away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Their disciplined approach and defensive grit translate well to hostile environments, and the Houston crowd, while energetic, might not be enough to rattle this squad.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Houston Rockets are poised to cover the -3 spread against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. The Rockets have demonstrated a strong defensive presence, which is expected to pose a challenge for the Pacers. Their commitment to a physical brand of basketball and a tough defensive unit.

The Rockets' recent performance, including a significant win against the New Orleans Pelicans, has showcased their momentum and ability to secure victories. This positive momentum, combined with their impressive 12-2 home record, positions the Rockets as a formidable force against the Pacers who are just 6-8 on the road.

The Pacers have faced challenges in their recent games, with a 2-6 record in their last eight matchups. This downward trend in their performance suggests that the Rockets are likely to capitalize on the Pacers' struggles and cover the spread.

Final Pacers-Rockets Prediction & Pick

This should be an outpaced battle between these two ever-improving teams. However, the Pacers have been regressing mightily lately losing seven out of their last 10 games meanwhile, the Rockets have been on a tear winning seven out of their last 10 games. Also, the Rockets hold a significant edge in their homecourt advantage where they have tasted defeat only two times in 14 home games. While this may be a tougher matchup on paper for the front court of the Rockets to go up against Myles Turner and the Pacers but it will be their backcourt that really shines in tonight's matchup with Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. Looks for the Rockets to put the Pacers on their heels early and hanker down defensively as they drown the Pacers to get the home win and cover the spread.

Final Pacers-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -3 (-112), Over 237.5 (-112)