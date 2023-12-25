Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers firmly believes his team has what it takes to make the playoffs this season.

The Green Bay Packers snapped a two-game losing streak with a 33-30 win on the road against the Carolina Panthers to move to 7-8 on the season, and running back Aaron Jones said he feels that his team has what it takes to make the playoffs.

“Definitely feel like a playoff team,” Aaron Jones said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “We're a resilient team, a team that's never gonna quit, lay down for anybody. Got a bunch of guys who are ready to compete and come out and compete, and we show when we're playing our best our best ball that we can compete with anybody.”

The Packers did not win in the most convincing fashion, but after two tough losses against the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the win was all that mattered against the Panthers. Now, they have a chance to win the last two games of the regular season against the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, and maybe sneak into a wild card spot in the NFC.

Jones is right that when the Packers are on their game, they can compete with anyone. The biggest win of the season for the Packers came against the Kansas City Chiefs a few weeks ago on Sunday Night Football. That game is part of why the losses to the Giants and Buccaneers were shocking to some.

The Packers are currently tied with the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in the NFC. They trail the 8-7 Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks for the last two wild card spots.