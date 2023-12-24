Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed gets injury update ahead of Week 16 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed will be inactive against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16, per Ian Rapoport at NFL Network. Reed went into the day with a “questionable” tag due to a toe and chest injury. He's been banged up throughout the practice week and his availability was uncertain for most of Week 16.

Reed is one of quarterback Jordan Love's favorite targets, especially late in the game and in the red zone. During the 2023 season, he's recorded 592 yards and six touchdowns, with an average catch of 11 yards. The rookie has played a vital role in the Packers offense this season, being able to open up big plays for Love. He's mainly used as a downfield threat and thrives in scoring territory.

The Packers currently rank at No. 3 in the NFC North with a 6-8 record. Their offense has seen its highs and lows throughout the year, having newfound difficulties in recent weeks. Green Bay has suffered back-to-back losses against substandard teams, and they'll be facing another low-quality roster in the Panthers.

There's a murky feeling with the Packers right now. Whether they have the pieces to fit their plans for the future or not. Whether they believe they're building something or just playing week by week, Reed will be a surefire weapon for the Packers.

A slim shot of hope lies in the Packers' playoff hopes this season. If they win the contest against the Panthers, the NFL gives them a proposed 26% chance to make the playoffs, and if they lose they're left with a 5% chance.