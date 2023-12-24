Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur continues to stick up for embattled defensive coordinator Joe Barry, but it's getting harder and harder for LaFleur to justify employing Barry much longer. After allowing a Tommy DeVito game-winning drive two weeks ago and then a Baker Mayfield career game last week, the Packers' struggling defense is letting Carolina Panthers rookie Bryce Young throw all over them.

After running out to a 30-16 lead, Green Bay allowed two Panthers touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 30-30. Young has completed 21-of-33 passes for a career-high 268 yards and two scores. The rookie hasn't turned the ball over yet as the game winds down.

RECOMMENDED
Photo: Jayden Reed and Jordan Love in Packers uniforms with Packers logo in the back
Packers' Jordan Love loses another top wide receiver in Jayden Reed for crucial contest vs. Panthers

Max Escarpio ·

Jordan Love in the middle Dontayvion Wicks on one side with a thumbs up emoji over him Christian Watson on one side with a thumbs down emoji over him
Packers' Jordan Love gets Dontayvion Wicks boost with Christian Watson out

Tim Crean ·

Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
Packers' Jaire Alexander set to return to action in Week 16 after six-game absence

Jack Winter ·

More on this to come.