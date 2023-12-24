When will enough be enough when it comes to Packers DC Joe Barry?

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur continues to stick up for embattled defensive coordinator Joe Barry, but it's getting harder and harder for LaFleur to justify employing Barry much longer. After allowing a Tommy DeVito game-winning drive two weeks ago and then a Baker Mayfield career game last week, the Packers' struggling defense is letting Carolina Panthers rookie Bryce Young throw all over them.

After running out to a 30-16 lead, Green Bay allowed two Panthers touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 30-30. Young has completed 21-of-33 passes for a career-high 268 yards and two scores. The rookie hasn't turned the ball over yet as the game winds down.

More on this to come.