The resurgent Green Bay Packers take on the spiraling New York Giants to end Week 14. Here's how to watch Monday Night Football.

The Green Bay Packers travel to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to take on the New York Giants in Week 14's edition of Monday Night Football. Behind some impressive team wins and play by Jordan Love, the Packers are back in the NFC playoff hunt. The Giants are adrift of the playoffs and sitting in a top-five draft spot.

In a matchup that harkens back to some intense playoff battles in the late 2000s and early 2010s, the Giants will be seeking to play spoiler for a resurgent Packers squad. Here's how to watch and what to look out for.

Packers vs. Giants: How to watch Monday Night Football

Green Bay and New York will face off on ABC and ESPN on Monday night, as has been the case for all time. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call. There is no Manningcast this week but it will return for the following installment of Monday Night Football.

Date: Monday, Dec. 11 | 8:15 p.m. EST

Location: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

T.V. channel: ESPN| Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: Vikings -3.5 | O/U 43.5

Packers storylines

The Green Bay Packers and elite quarterback play. Two things that have gone hand in hand for the past 30 years. And while Jordan Love was drafted to be their heir apparent to the Packers' quarterback empire, it wasn't clear that he would pan out. Aaron Rodgers was famously very unhappy about Jordan Love's selection, and it partially led to his departure. And while things seemed up and down for large parts of this season, the Packers and Love have been hitting their stride.

They've won three games in a row and have an incredibly soft schedule to finish out their season. They have no more games scheduled against teams above .500, and if they stay hot, they could easily end the season in the playoffs despite starting 3-6. Their offense has settled in after a slow start, and their top-10 defense can take them far toward the business end of the season.

Giants storylines

While the New York Giants may not have the same long history of elite quarterback play that the Packers' have, they have found a bit of a diamond in the rough in undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito. Unlike his peers Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, DeVito is the only Giants quarterback to boast a winning record.

DeVito will get the start again this Monday night against the Packers and will lead an offense that is scoring the second-least points per game in the NFL, just 13.3 ppg. Their defense isn't much better, giving up over 24 ppg, and also near the cellar in the NFL. In all likelihood, though, Daniel Jones will be the guy in the long term.

His huge contract signed over the offseason means that they're locked in. Tanking at this point to get someone like Caleb Williams doesn't really move the needle. However, Marvih Harrison Jr. could be a guy who interests Giants fans if they end up with a top pick.

All that is really left for New York is to look toward the offseason, as their record, combined with operating in the same division as Dallas and Philadelphia, means they're far adrift of teams with similar records in the NFC South. Are Giants fans hoping for a better draft pick at this point in the season? Or are they hoping to spoil an old rival's resurgence?