Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander believes the Packers will 'win out' the rest of the regular season

The Green Bay Packers are feeling good since they've won three straight games and defeated two of the NFL's best teams in the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is among the Green Bay players confident in their team heading toward the final quarter of the year.

“I’m not going to say I’m a prophet, but I called it,” Alexander said, “I said we were going to win out,” via Ryan Wood of USA Today.

Alexander's comments in reality aren't that bold. They're bold when thinking back to when the Packers started out 2-5, but not with the Packers at 6-6 having taken down the Lions and Chiefs. What also bodes well in the Packers' favor is their remaining schedule.

With their five games left against the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, it's pretty realistic to think the Packers could go 5-0 down the stretch. At the very least, the Packers will most likely be favored in all these games, barring any major changes.

The Packers should get a boost soon with the return of Jaire Alexander. The two-time Pro Bowl corner has missed the past four games with a shoulder injury. The Green Bay defense has already improved the second half of the seasons significantly without one of their top defensive backs, so Alexander's eventual return will be a huge addition. Alexander has still been limited in practice this week, but should return in the next couple games.