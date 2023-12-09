Big Blue is all but mathematically out of the NFC playoff hunt — just don't tell Saquon Barkley and his teammates.

With a 4-8 record heading into this week's Monday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, fans of Big Blue might think the team's playoff hopes are all but dead. But star running back Saquon Barkley and several teammates disagree. Check out what the Giants' back had to say in comments to the media yesterday here.

Saquon Barkley: “We still in this MFer!” The #Giants are 4-8 in a weak NFC. They play the #Packers on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/kpEUaLoKxb — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 9, 2023

“We in this mother******, to be honest. Like, I'm gonna keep it real.” said Barkley. “We're not looking too far, we're not looking at the hunt or the playoff pictures, but, if we take care of what we gotta take care of… You know, everyone can say what they want about the season, but, it's week ‘whatever,' and everything we want is still there, so, we don't need no extra motivation. Every game is a critical game no matter what, but esspecially now.”

The Giants are coming off a bye week following victories over the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots that snapped a three-game losing streak.

Giants wide receiver Darius Slay had similar thoughts on the team's dire playoff hopes last week. “Everything that we want to accomplish is still out there possible for us,” said Slayton. “We just have to do a good job of taking it one week at a time, one game at a time, one opponent at a time and if we're able to keep stacking wins we'll end up where we want to be.”

“When you look at the parity in this league we're two games out of the playoff hunt,” said Giants' linebacker Bobby Okereke. “Obviously, where we are, what the playoff picture's looking like, and how close all these teams and games are in the NFL, there's a lot of opportunity ahead of us.”