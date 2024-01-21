The Green Bay running back did something no other player has done since 2021.

The Green Bay Packers fell 24-21 to the San Francisco 49ers and were eliminated from the NFL Playoffs on Saturday night.

But it wasn't for a lack of effort from packers running back Aaron Jones.

Jones had 18 carries for 108 yards, including a 53-yard jaunt against the 49ers. In doing so, he became the first player since Week 8 in 2021 to rush for 100 or more yards against San Francisco, according to StatMuse.

To put that into context, that's a 51-game streak of the 49ers not allowing a 100-yard rusher that the Packers running back just broke through.

Jones had n absolutely stellar postseason for the Packers, despite their exit on Saturday. In last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys, Jones tied a Packers' postseason touchdown record with three touchdowns. That was the most by a Green Bay non-quarterback player since Randall Cob in 2017. Their last player with three rushing touchdowns was Ryan Grant all the way back in 2008.

While he has had his flashes this season, his three-TD performance was Jones' breakout moment of the 2023 Packers' season. Before his success in the 2024 NFL Playoffs, Jones ended the regular season with 656 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He added another 230 yards and a touchdown reception through the air.

Surely, Jones would trade the individual postseason success for an opportunity to advance and play in the NFC Championship Game next week. Though that's obviously not a possibility, behind Jones and quarterback Jordan Love, the Packers do have reason to look forward toward next season.