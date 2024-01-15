Aaron Jones was HIM against the Cowboys defense.

It was an offensive masterclass that was on display for the Green Bay Packers. The idea was that the Dallas Cowboys would make light work of the young Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur squad. To be fair, Dak Prescott along with the rest of the men have been blazing at home since the start of the season. But, they all just came crumbling down to an early NFL Playoffs exit. It may have all been thanks to Aaron Jones as he netted a new record.

Everything went well for the Packers as their young squad entered the NFL Playoffs. Their rushing was elite because Aaron Jones was putting his heart into the game and did not get bothered by the Cowboys' defense at all. This got him close to the precipice of making history. The running back tied the Packers' postseason touchdown record, per James Boyd of The Athletic.

Aaron Jones and a Packers postseason record

Jones follows the footsteps of Randall Cobb as the last non-quarterback to score three touchdowns. Moreover, the three rushes to the endzone were last seen from a Packers player in 2008 when Ryan Grant was still torching opposing men in the secondary. All of this came with a lot of work and good play-calling from Matt LaFleur.

Jones was given 19 carries by the Packers' head honcho and did not disappoint. This got the squad 115 rushing yards with an average of 6.1 per run.

Furthermore, it was not just the Packers' rushing game that killed the hopes of the Cowboys ‘year'. Their air attacks were lethal and could not be stopped. More than Jordan Love's perfect passer rating in his NFL Playoffs debut, their receiving corps just knew where the ball was going to land at any spot in the field.

Romeo Doubs led the way with his 151 receiving yards with one of them being a dart to the end zone. All of that was done in just six receptions. Luke Musgrave and Dontayvion Wicks also had a great showing with touchdowns of their own. They both combined for 77 receiving yards on five receptions.

The Packers are hot and destroying expectations. Will they do the same against San Francisco?