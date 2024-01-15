As the Packers continue their playoff run, Jayden Reed has found his mentor in Aaron Jones.

Aaron Jones helped lead the Green Bay Packers to an impressive win over the Dallas Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend. Alongside his lethal scoring performance, Jones inspired some of his Packers teammates along the way.

Jones scored three touchdowns on the way to a 48-32 victory. During the win, Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed was mic'd up and heard giving Jones his flowers for his work as a runner and teammate, via NFL Films.

“You're the reason I go hard bro. You somebody to look up to bro,” Reed said emphatically. “You somebody to play for, I want go go out there and block for you. I feel f****d up when I don't make the block.”

Jones was the star of the show against the Cowboys, rushing 12 times for 118 yards and his three scores. Reed wasn't able to make an impact, not recording a catch on the night. However, no matter how much they produced against Dallas, Jones and Reed have been crucial to Green Bay's offensive success.

Coming into the playoffs, Reed had caught 64 passes for 793 yards and eight touchdowns. He leads the Packers and yards and receptions and is tied with Romeo Doubs for the team lead in touchdowns. As Jordan Love got acclimated to his QB1 duties, Reed played a massive role in his success.

While he has had his flashes, his three-TD performance was Jones' breakout moment of the 2023 season. Before Dallas, Jones ended the regular season with 656 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He added another 230 yards and a touchdown through the air.

With their win, Jayden Reed, Aaron Jones and the Packers are set for a battle with the San Francisco 49ers. Reed will be ready to block if Jones wants to find paydirt three more times.