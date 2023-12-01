As the Green Bay Packers prepare for one of their hardest tests of the season with the Kansas City Chiefs in town, they're going to be without a key player on the offensive side of the ball. Star running back Aaron Jones will miss Sunday's game as said by Pacers head coach Matt LaFleur according to Jason B. Hirschhorn.

Jones is dealing with a knee injury, but more specifically an MCL Sprain that he suffered when Green Bay played the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 of the NFL season. This will mark his second straight missed game, though the Packers beat the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

He hasn't practiced since sustaining the injury, but the good news is that the next Packers game after Sunday will be a Monday night game against the New York Giants. With the extra day of rest, fans of the team can mark that date on the calendar as a potential return.

What is key for Jones' recovery is how he practices which the Packers will monitor throughout next week. He's been a huge point of emphasis for Green Bay's running game over the years as he's been with the team for seven seasons. So far this season, he's rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns and through the air, he's caught 19 passes for 169 yards and a score.

Running back A.J. Dillion is expected to be the lead player in the backfield for the Packers now as he has been for the past few games with double-digit carries. While the Packers are third in the NFC North, they're technically still in the playoff hunt as they're 5-6, so Sunday's game is significant.