Ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s time to release our Green Bay Packers Week 13 predictions.

A Green Bay Packers Week 13 Sunday Night Football showdown welcomes Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to town. The Chiefs got back into the win column in Week 12 after facing ol' reliable, the Las Vegas Raiders. The Packers, meanwhile, have notched victories in two straight games to insert themselves into the NFC playoff picture, despite a 5-6 record.

What's the difference been for Green Bay? The play of Jordan Love, mainly. Love avoided interceptions in wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions in recent weeks, and that's not coincidence. When Love keeps the ball away from the other team, the Pack are 4-1. When Love tosses a pick, Green Bay is 1-5. There's your winning formula, Matt LaFleur.

As for Kansas City, it's been the defense that's been doing the heavy lifting in 2023. With the NFL's third-best scoring defense, Andy Reid's team isn't so dependent on the offense to pull out victories. And that's a good thing as Mahomes does his best to create consistency with any pass-catcher on the team that isn't dating Taylor Swift.

So, which team will come out from Sunday night victorious? Let's hit some bold Packers Week 13 predictions to help you make your mind up.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Love out-attempts Mahomes

There are not many teams that would figure the best path to defeating the Chiefs would involve their quarterback attempting more passes than Patrick Mahomes. But circumstances might force LaFleur's hand and have him lean heavily on Jordan Love on Sunday night.

The Packers' backfield situation is, at present, not good. While AJ Dillon returned to practice on Thursday, he was a limited participant. Doesn't sound good, and that's before we get to Aaron Jones, who hasn't practiced in any capacity yet this week.

With the team's two running backs hobbled by leg injuries, getting the run game going might be an issue. Meanwhile, over the last two weeks, Love has looked sharp, completing 49-of-72 pass attempts for 590 yards and five touchdowns.

Kansas City's secondary is stacked, but the Packers might not be left with much choice other than to try to ride the passing game to victory.

While Green Bay's hand might be forced, the Chiefs should be eager to get their rushing attack going early. Matt LaFleur's team sports a bottom-10 run-stopping unit on defense, and with Mahomes' receiving corps struggling with drops this season, it could be a great game to ride RB Isiah Pacheco and take some heat off their quarterback.

Sub-200 yard day for Love

We predicted Love would be throwing the ball a lot on Sunday night. We didn't say he'd find much success.

Only three teams allow fewer passing yards per game than KC entering Week 13. Pair a top-tier pass defense against an offense that might be down to its third-string running back, and that spells a long day for a quarterback asked to keep his unit on schedule despite those obstacles.

Now, add in the consistency issues that Green Bay receivers have had. Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Romeo Doubs have all flashed their talent in 2023, but none for any sustained period of time. You cannot point to any of the three with much confidence and say he's the one who can stress the Chiefs defense for four quarters.

Love has tallied five straight games with 225+ passing yards. But before that streak began, he hit the under on 200 passing yards in two straight games. Gravity is an unstoppable force, and it feels like Love is primed for a comedown on Sunday.

Chiefs cruise to victory over Packers

If the Packers are to overtake the Minnesota Vikings for second place in the NFC South standings, beating the Chiefs would be a hell of a statement towards that goal. Green Bay impressively defeated the division's leader, the Detroit Lions, on Thanksgiving. Can the Packers keep this run going?

We don't really think so. Love, and by extension the team, have been up and down so far this season. And for all the talk of concern about the Chiefs offense in 2023, the team is still 8-3 and a bonafide Super Bowl contender.

This is a game the Chiefs should win, and teams with championship aspirations don't give games away. It's the Chiefs in this one, and the margin is two touchdowns or more.