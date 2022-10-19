Aaron Rodgers clarifies request to ‘simplify offense’ after Matt LaFleur’s confusion

The Green Bay Packers are not having a great time right now. After back-to-back losses, they are 3-3 and showing some worrying trends on offense. Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur need to figure out how to get the offense back on track. But first, they need to get on the same page.

Rodgers said that the Packers need to simplify the offense following their loss to the New York Jets but LaFleur said he didn’t know what he meant by that. In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers jokingly said that he and his head coach are “feuding” right now and explained himself further.

“The most important thing is executing the plan and scoring points,” the Packers QB said. “The point was that if we’re not executing those plans — which, to be honest, are not the most complex things the majority of the time — then the only slight reaction might be to simplify things even further. It doesn’t mean less motions or less checks at the line of scrimmage. It just means, let’s make sure that these guys can handle what we’re doing. It was really an alert for our players, like we need to lock in a little bit more and simplify things in our own mind…We just gotta be better at the details. I think that’s the real thing I was trying to stress. The details have not been good enough.”

Aaron Rodgers emphasized how hard the Packers coaches work to put together those plans and how the players have to execute them. Having numerous young receivers has made life more difficult for him. They are 24th in the NFL in points per game right now and are dealing with a surging division rival in the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers face the Washington Commanders on the road in Week 7.