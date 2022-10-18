There are plenty of reasons for Green Bay Packers fans to feel so concerned about Aaron Rodgers and company. The Packers looked like they were on cruise control during a three-game undefeated run from Weeks 2 to 4 but back-to-back losses to the New York Giants in London and to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field in their last two games suggest that Green Bay is having issues, especially offensively.

Aaron Rodgers then openly suggested the Packers should “simplify some things” on offense. Rodgers did not pinpoint exactly which part of the Packers’ attack should be adjusted, instead saying that the entire offense of Green Bay should change. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was then asked about the said thoughts of Aaron Rodgers to which the former said that he has no idea what the quarterback was talking about.

Aaron Rodgers says he wants to simplify the offense. When Matt LaFleur is asked about that, he says, “I don’t know what that means.” Ok so that’s not great — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) October 17, 2022

The Packers are playing below the lofty expectations people had of them prior to the 2022 NFL season. After six games, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are only averaging 17.8 points per game — good for just 24th in the league. The Packers are also a middle-of-a-road squad in terms of total offense with just 348.2 total yards per contest.

In the losses to the Giants and the Jets, Aaron Rodgers managed to connect on just 63.75 percent of his passes for 468 yards and three touchdowns. While he was able to avoid getting picked in those contests, he got sacked a total of six times.

The Packers will look to turn things around in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders on the road.