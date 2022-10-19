Aaron Rodgers gets brutally honest on whether he’s still having fun in the NFL

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are off to a rough start to the 2022 season. But their 38-year-old quarterback has made it clear that he is still having fun playing the game.

Rodgers and the Packers are currently struggling to produce, and they have a 3-3 record to show for it. At the center of their struggles has been the offense as a whole.

Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 1,493 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and just three interruptions to start the season. But in comparison to what he has done in the past, this is a drastic fall off.

The Packers pass catchers have also not played to the standard that Rodgers has long grown accustomed to. No one on the team has surpassed 300 receiving yards, and there has been clear frustration regarding the group.

During a recent conversation with reporters, Rodgers made it clear that, even while things haven’t gone to plan, he is still enjoying himself.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, Rodgers stated, “I wake up in the morning thinking about this. I go to bed at night dreaming about what plays I can make up to piss Matt off. This has been my love since I was 5 years old and still love waking up every day knowing I’m coming into 1265.”

As he enters year 18 with the Packers, Rodgers’ love for the game has never been questioned to the extent that it is now. Before signing his contract extension in the off-season, many around the NFL speculated that he would retire.

The Packers struggles have been apparent, but with Rodgers leading the charge, they believe they have a chance. And he believes that as well.