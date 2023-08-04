Former Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis signed with the Chicago Bears on Friday, leaving a successful tenure in Green Bay behind. When Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was asked about why he didn't try to resign Lewis, he gave a blunt reason in response, reports SB Nation's Jason Hirschhorn.

“He's a really good player. … But at the same time, when guys need to play and need the snaps, if he's out there, other guys aren't.”

Reading between the lines, Brian Gutekunst is basically saying that the Packers have better tight ends than Marcedes Lewis in their eyes. Nevertheless, Lewis now joins Robert Tonyan as the second Packers tight end to leave Green Bay for their rival Bears this offseason.

Marcedes Lewis signing with the Bears comes after it was announced that Chicago signed Yannick Ngakoue on Thursday. The Bears are clearly not resting on their laurels to close out NFL free agency, using their league high amount of cap space to bring in veteran talent for an exciting season ahead.

The Packers and Bears look to be in different spots now for the 2023 season. While the Bears season is the subject of more anticipation in quite some time in Chicago, most in Green Bay are preparing for either end of the success spectrum in 2023. If Jordan Love doesn't turn out to be the guy for the job in Green Bay, then a rebuild will be coming for the Packers. Regardless, Marcedes Lewis will be turning his focus to the Bears after a solid stint with the Packers.