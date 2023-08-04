The Chicago Bears made a big move Thursday, sending shockwaves across the football world by landing the services of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in free agency. It was the latest notable move in the offseason by Chicago's front office that's led by general manager Ryan Poles.

Right after the news of the Yannick Ngakoue deal with the Bears (one year, $$10.5 million), Bears — and NFL fans and observers in general — flooded Twitter with mostly positive reactions to the team's latest front-office maneuver.

“Ryan Poles out here doing dare I say — Ryan Poles things,” tweeted Mark Carman of NBC Sports Chicago. “A one year deal for DE Yannick Ngakoue – a position of huge need – for money the #Bears had to spend – that gives the team a better chance to win – and for Justin Fields to have the ball more – makes a ton of sense.”

“The #Bears and Yannick were basically fated to pair all off-season, it was always a matter of money and years,” wrote Robert Schmitz of Da Bears Blog on Twitter. “Ryan Poles got what he wanted though — a 3rd down pass rusher on a 1-year deal. I’ll get crack-a-lackin’ on film, so stay tuned for a breakdown shortly.”

Ngakoue can be expected to make an immediate impact on the Bears' defense that has no way but up following a 2022 campaign in which it placed last in the entire NFL with 27.2 points allowed per game. Chicago also was 29th overall with 375.9 total yards surrendered per contest and 31st in defensive sack rate (3.99%).