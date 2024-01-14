Packers receive an injury update on Christian Watson and Jaire Alexander ahead of the playoff game against the Cowboys.

The Green Bay Packers aim to shock the world and take down the Dallas Cowboys in the opening round of the playoffs. However, the team is dealing with several injuries that could hinder their chances. Leading up to the game, both Christian Watson and Jaire Alexander received an injury update.

Watson and Alexander have been dealing with injuries all season long. However, it sounds like both players will be available for the playoff matchup against the Cowboys, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Both Christian Watson and Jaire Alexander are active.”

Christian Watson is viewed as the top wide receiver on the Packers roster, while Jaire Alexander is one of the best cornerbacks in the league. However, both players have struggled with injuries throughout the entire season. But luckily for Green Bay, both stars are good to go on Sunday.

Jordan Love will have a plethora of options in the passing game with Watson back in the lineup. The star receiver should garner plenty of attention from the Cowboys. But Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs should find plenty of work as well.

Additionally, having Alexander back in the lineup is the best case scenario for the Packers. Although he's struggled with injuries throughout the season, he's still the best cornerback on the team. Having him available in this game is crucial for Green Bay, as it increases their chances on potentially shutting down CeeDee Lamb.

Watson only played in nine games this season. Even so, he was consistent in the games he played. He finished the regular season with 28 receptions, 422 yards, and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Alexander was only available in seven games and recorded 27 total tackles and a forced fumble. Both players aim to make an impact in the postseason for the Packers.

Make sure to tune into this game at 4:30 P.M. Eastern on FOX. This should be a fun contest now the Packers are healthy.