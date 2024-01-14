Christian Watson may be able to play in the Packers' playoff clash with the Cowboys.

The Green Bay Packers have made it to the NFL playoffs as the seventh seed and will renew their rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. Jordan Love has been balling out in his first season as a starter and could have some more help with the potential return of Christian Watson.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Watson “will work out pregame to test his hamstring and determine if he can play today, source said. For the first time in a month, there is some optimism that he can go. But the workout is key.”

Watson missed the last five games of the regular season and ranks second on the team in yards per game behind only standout rookie Jayden Reed. Over nine games in his second NFL season, Watson recorded 28 receptions for 422 yards and five touchdowns.

Inconsistency with skill players being in and out due to injuries didn’t prevent Love from having an impressive season where he threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns while keeping his interceptions to just 11, including just one in his last eight games. Still, he and the Packers have a tough matchup on their hands against the Cowboys, who have yet to lose in Jerry World this season. Micah Parsons will make things very tough for Green Bay's offense and Dallas has Dak Prescott and a collection of playmakers, spearheaded by CeeDee Lamb, to put points on the board.

Star cornerback Jaire Alexander is said to have coin-flip odds to play, per Rapaport, and the Packers made an insurance roster move just in case he isn’t available. The Packers stealing a win would make for a tremendous upset and would be aided by Watson's return.