Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love could add a huge bonus to his salary if he were to secure a win against the Cowboys.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has a chance to earn half a million dollars on Sunday. Love's contract with the Packers contains a $500,000 escalator for his 2024 base salary, if he secures a win in the first round against the Dallas Cowboys, per Adam Schefter at ESPN. He's still on his rookie contract, set to become a free agent in 2025, so this would be a huge boost to Love's salary.

The Packers are the underdogs in the away matchup at AT&T Stadium, but they're currently riding a three-game win streak heading into the playoff. Love has been a solid quarterback for the Packers in his season as a full-time starter. He's second in the NFL in terms of passing touchdowns with 32, and No. 7 in the league with 4,159 yards. In his last three games for the Packers, Love has had over 200 passing yards, throwing for at least two touchdowns.

Love has a chance to lead Green Bay to its first playoff win since 2020. Their last playoff game against the Cowboys came in a 34-31 victory in 2016. The NFC is top-heavy with some of the deepest teams in the league, like the San Fransisco 49ers and Detroit Lions, but a young, confident team would be dangerous for anyone to face.

Despite being one of the NFL's youngest teams, the Packers seem to have found their rhythm at the end of the year and they could be dangerous. They have playoff experience on the roster, with guys like Aaron Jones, that could help Love get through the first stage of nervousness once he steps foot in Dallas.