Green Bay Packers defensive end Devonte Wyatt is confident about the Packers defense ahead of the 2023 season and his sophomore NFL campaign.

While it's always too early to jump to conclusions in training camp, Wyatt has been hyping up his team. At training camp he said, “I can tell you right now — this defense, we bringing more pressure, we attacking more and we ready to dominate more this year than last year,” per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Wyatt enters his second season after being drafted out of Georgia where he played from 2018-2021. At Georgia Wyatt was first team All-SEC and part of the dominant defense that helped the Bulldogs win the national championship in 2021. His great season allowed him to be picked in the first round by the Packers.

The Packers defense had an average season statistically overall in 2022, ranking 16th in points allowed and yards allowed. However, they were great against the pass, giving up just 197 passing yards per game, sixth in the league. Their main defensive struggles came against the run where they allow almost 140 rushing yards each game, 26th in the league.

Green Bay will definitely have to clean up their run defense if they plan to be dominant like Wyatt suggests. The good news for the Packers defense is linebacker Rashan Gary will likely return soon after tearing his ACL in 2022, causing him to miss the second half of the season. Gary's return combined with the drafting of linebacker Lukas Van Ness could actually give the Packers the potential to improve defensively. However, don't expect the 2000 Ravens or 1985 Bears defense to show up any time soon.