Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary is starting training camp on the PUP list, though his latest injury update is an encouraging one. Nearly nine months after suffering a torn ACL, Rashan Gary is getting closer to playing in Packers games. Green Bay is hopeful that Gary will come off the PUP list at some point during training camp.

The Packers don't have an exact timetable for Gary's return. That could come before Green Bay starts its 2023 preseason schedule.

“He's ready to go,” Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters at training camp, via The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. “He wants to keep pushing and he will. But at the same time, we'll start him off in these next 2-3 weeks and kind of see where he's at. I wouldn't put anything past him because he's a different kind of guy.”

Gary's 2022 season ended in Week 9 when he tore his ACL in a 15-9 loss against the Detroit Lions. Green Bay's defense felt the absence of Gary. The unit finished 17th in yards allowed per game as Green Bay missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

The Packers used the No. 12 overall pick on Gary in the 2019 NFL Draft. Green Bay won the NFC North in each of the linebacker's first three years with the team.

Gary led the Packers with 9.5 sacks in 2021. He had six sacks in nine games last season and still finished second on the team.

Packers cornerback Eric Stokes missed the final two months of last season with knee and foot injuries. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said both players could be off the PUP list this summer if they don't suffer any setbacks.