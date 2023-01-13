Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to the media on Friday, and defended Quay Walker after the rookie was ejected for the second time this season after shoving a Detroit Lions athletic trainer in Week 18.

“We love Quay. We love everything he’s bringing to our squad right now,” Gutekunst said, according to Packers beat writer Ryan Wood. “He has a bright future with our team.”

Gutekunst did say that Walker needs to learn how to handle reactions better on the field, but doesn’t think the rookie linebacker has an issue moving forward.

Walker was previously ejected for shoving a member of the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad who was in street clothes on the sideline earlier this season. He apologized for his actions shortly after the Week 18’s loss to the Lions, before deleting his Twitter altogether after being roasted online.

“I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night,” Walker wrote. “I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!! I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I’ve made and I’m definitely paying for it now.”

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported earlier this week that the NFL is taking its time with a punishment for Walker due to the Packers being eliminated from playoff contention, but most likely he will only be fined and not suspended for any games next season.

Although saying it’s been a difficult rookie season for Quay Walker is putting it lightly, the 22-year-old still has the Packers’ general manager on his side.