By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

It was a nightmare end to the season for Quay Walker and the Green Bay Packers. The Pack fell to the Detroit Lions 20-16 to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018, and Walker was ejected for the second time this season after shoving a member of the Lions medical staff in the fourth quarter.

Walker was clearly distraught after the push and subsequent disqualification, and the linebacker apologized for his actions on Monday morning.

“I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night,” Walker wrote on Twitter. “I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!”

“I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I’ve made and I’m definitely paying for it now,” he continued.

It was an inexcusable move by Walker, who was previously ejected for shoving a member of the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad who was in street clothes on the sideline earlier this season. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had no time for the stunt when speaking after Sunday’s loss.

“That is unacceptable…I’ve got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that. We’ve got a guy ejected twice. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got to be much more mentally tough. Any time our guys commit personal fouls I take that very personally because I think that’s always a reflection of myself and the standards we set for these players.”

There’s a good chance Walker will be suspended for the start of next season following his actions, and NBC Sports’ Michael Smith may have put it best: “for Walker to shove a medical professional who was coming to the aid of a player after a week in which the entire football world praised the medical professionals who resuscitated Damar Hamlin on the field is particularly appalling.”

It’ll be a long offseason for the Green Bay Packers after their devastating Week 18 loss, and could be an even longer one for Quay Walker if his actions earn him a suspension for the start of next season.