By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker will most likely not receive a suspension after pushing a Detroit Lions athletic trainer in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 18 loss, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

Walker was ejected from the game for shoving the Lions staff member and was visibly distraught in the tunnel afterwards.

Pelissero says the NFL is in no rush to make a ruling after the Packers were eliminated from playoff contention in the 20-16 loss. The NFL is still reviewing Walker’s actions on Sunday night, but he will most likely only receive a fine and not be suspended for any games next season.

It was the second time Walker has been kicked out of a game after previously shoving a member of the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad who was in street clothes on the sideline earlier this year.

“I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night,” Walker wrote on Twitter afterwards. “I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!! I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I’ve made and I’m definitely paying for it now.”

Walker has since deleted his Twitter account, which isn’t surprising considering the firestorm he created online following the stunt.

“For Walker to shove a medical professional who was coming to the aid of a player after a week in which the entire football world praised the medical professionals who resuscitated Damar Hamlin on the field is particularly appalling,” NBC Sports’ Michael Smith said on Monday.

Although Quay Walker likely avoided a suspension for his second altercation with an opposing team’s staff member this season, he is certainly paying for it in other ways this week.