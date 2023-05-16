A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Green Bay Packers are beginning a new era. With Aaron Rodgers gone along with some other of their top weapons in 2022, the Packers are pressed to restock the offensive cupboard. One need the team seems to be keen on addressing is a replacement for Randall Cobb, who followed Rodgers and signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets. In fact, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Green Bay is kicking the tires on free agent wideout Keke Coutee.

“Veteran WR Keke Coutee is working out for the #Packers today, per source. He’s also a punt return option — versatility that could help Green Bay after Randall Cobb’s departure.”

In a separate report, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston said that the Packers are not rushing to sign Coutee, though, the expectation is that he will be officially added to the team in the coming weeks.

“#Packers not immediately signing Keke Coutee after a strong workout today, per a league source, but could happen in next few weeks. Team liked his versatility”

Before working out with the Packers, Coutee played a total of five seasons in the NFL so far in his pro career. He was selected by the Houston Texans in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent his first three years in the NFL with the Texans before landing with the Indianapolis Colts. Coutee had an extremely minimal impact on the Colts.

In two years in Indianapolis, the former Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver racked up just 25 receiving yards on two catches and two targets across 10 games. He was much more productive during his time with the Texans in which he accumulated 966 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 85 receptions and 119 targets over the course of 33 games.