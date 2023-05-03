Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Aaron Rodgers is moving on to the New York Jets after a nearly two-decade-long stint with the Green Bay Packers. Many people that he worked with in Green Bay are coming with him to New York, so what’s one more? Randall Cobb is signing a deal with the Jets to stay united with the veteran star, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb is expected to agree to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, allowing him to play with Aaron Rodgers in NY, per sources. The two men who walked off the field together in Green Bay now get to do more work to do together,” writes Schefter.

The Packers reunion in New York was already at a solid capacity before the 32-year-old wideout came along. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, wide receivers Allen Lazard and Malik Taylor and quarterback Tim Boyle joined the Jets before Rodgers was traded there ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Jets signed former Rodgers teammate Billy Turner just yesterday to bolster the offensive line.

Now, Cobb is joining to provide depth at the wide receiver spot. In 13 games last season, he had 34 catches for 417 yards and one touchdown. His addition suggests that Corey Davis may not be with the Jets for much longer. Despite being a productive player, he has a hefty, non-guaranteed salary and New York is stuffed to the brim with WR with Lazard, Cobb, Garrett Wilson, Mecole Hardman and Denzel Mims. They also have tight ends Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah.

The Jets’ offense is projected to be much better with Rodgers under center and Breece Hall eventually returning. The depth at the wide receiver spot, headline by an emerging star in Wilson, should be of big help to the aging Rodgers. If all goes right — which is still far from a given — New York could compete for the AFC East crown.

As Rodgers gets acclimated to New York, he is making trips to playoff games for the New York Rangers and New York Knicks. Although it’s a brand new home for him, he is looking to make it as desirable as possible with the addition of some old friends.