Jordan Love is appreciative of his time backing up Aaron Rodgers in the first two years of his young career. However, it hasn’t always been easy for him, and there have been moments where he couldn’t help but think about his future with the Green Bay Packers amid the lack of playing opportunity presented to him.

The 24-year-old quarterback admitted as much in a recent interview, noting that he had the hardest time of his life last year after Rodgers decided to return and even inked a $150 million deal to stay with the team.

“I’ll admit, I think the hardest time was when he re-signed the contract last year,” Love said of the March 2022 deal that Rodgers signed, via ESPN. “It was kinda like, ‘OK, well, where do we go from here? What do I do?’ And I think I sat back, thought to myself and just came back with the approach, like, ‘Let’s just go ball out any opportunity I get. I’m gonna get preseason and who knows what happens after that, so just grow and try and become the best version of myself, and I can’t really control what happens after that, so let it play out.'”

When the Packers drafted Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the expectations were he would be taking over from Aaron Rodgers in just a year. With the future of Rodgers questionable at that point, Green Bay picked Love to make sure they’ll have continuity.

Nonetheless, with Rodgers deciding to come back in 2022 and getting a massive deal in the process, it’s only natural for Love to doubt if he still has a future with the Packers.

Fortunately, Love’s patience has paid off. With Rodgers departing for the New York Jets, the former Utah State standout now has the keys to Green Bay’s offense. The Packers have tempered expectations on Love as he takes on a full-time starting role. But sure enough, there are high hopes that he’ll quickly thrive as he fills in the big shoes left by Rodgers.