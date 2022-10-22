Packers make huge Sammy Watkins move before Week 7

The Green Bay Packers activated WR Sammy Watkins from the injured reserve, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler adds that Watkins could have a limited role upon his return.

Sammy Watkins had reeled in 6 receptions for 111 yards prior to his injury. He played a pivotal role in a Packers’ early-season win over the bears, reeling in 3 catches for just shy of 100 yards. His presence will provide Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense with a valuable weapon in the receiving core.

The Packers are a mediocre 3-3 on the season. In contrast to recent years, their primary struggles have stemmed from offense. Green Bay ranks just 24th in points per game. They are also just 17th in passing yards per contest. Aaron Rodgers has yet to click with the Packers’ young receivers.

The Packers received more good news earlier in the week as well. Wide receiver Randall Cobb revealed that he expects to miss no longer than 6 weeks after suffering an ankle injury. Cobb initially felt as if his season was over after hearing his ankle pop. His return will give Green Bay another solid receiving option.

The Packers are slowly getting healthy and could be in line for a turnaround. They certainly have not played their best football up to this point.

Sammy Watkins’ return comes against a lackluster Washington Commanders team. Green Bay will be able to ease him back into action as a result.

The Packers can climb back over the .500 mark on the season with a victory over the Commanders on Sunday.