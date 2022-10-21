Randall Cobb reveals Packers injury timetable after initially fearing he was done for season

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb revealed a hopeful timetable for himself after suffering an ankle injury, per Matt Schneidman. Schneidman said that Cobb revealed he’s going to miss 2-6 weeks with a left-high ankle sprain. Cobb also told Schneidman he felt his season was over after initially suffering the injury.

“He heard a pop when the injury first happened last Sunday and thought his season was over, hence his reaction on the cart,” Schneidman wrote on Twitter. “Happy to be able to play again this season.”

Randall Cobb was once considered to be one of the better wide receivers in the NFL. At 32-years old, he isn’t the same player he once was. But he’s still important to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers amid their receiver concerns in 2022. Through 6 games, Cobb has reeled in 18 receptions for 257 receiving yards.

His 2-6 week timetable is a bit vague. If Randall Cobb only misses two weeks, that obviously wouldn’t be much of a concern for Green Bay. However, they will need to potentially add depth should he be forced to miss the full 6 weeks.

Regardless of how long Randall Cobb is out, the wide receiver is ecstatic to be returning this year. In fact, he even posted a video of himself dancing on his Instagram.

The 3-3 Packers are looking to find consistency in 2022. They have been unable to find their footing so far. However, they have the talent to turn things around. Randall Cobb will look to return and help Green Bay sooner rather than later.