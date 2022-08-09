‘I don’t see any benefit to it’: Aaron Rodgers reveals true feelings about Packers’ NFL preseason limitations

The NFL preseason, while an exciting time for fans, can be a pretty boring time for some of the league’s biggest stars, such as Aaron Rodgers, who generally don’t play a whole lot. This year appears to be no different. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur recently said that Rodgers won’t suit up in Friday’s preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers or in the team’s second contest against the New Orleans Saints.

In fact, the Packers star hasn’t played a single preseason snap since the 2018 season. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Rodgers revealed how he really feels about preseason limitations, per ESPN.

“I don’t see any benefit to it,” Rodgers said Tuesday. “I definitely don’t see any benefit to playing one series. If we’re going to play, we should play and play a quarter, a couple of series, two to three series. Just suiting up for four plays, to me, is a waste.”

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Aaron Rodgers said that he doesn’t “see any benefit to playing one series.” The Packers star made one thing very clear. If he’s going to play, he wants to play. You hearing this, Matt LaFleur?

Why yes, he is. Rodgers told reporters he isn’t doing this to “send a message” to his coach. In fact, he said that he’s already had that discussion with the Packers head coach about NFL preseason games.

One reason why Rodgers should play more is to allow him more time to get acclimated with new pass-catchers, such as Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs.

The obvious reason why he shouldn’t? The back-to-back NFL MVP could get injured in a game that has no bearing on the regular season.

There are two sides to the coin. We know which side Aaron Rodgers is on.