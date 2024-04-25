When the 2024 NBA Playoffs began, everyone highlighted the series between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers, two teams with superstar talents that certainly have the capability to go on deep postseason runs. The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks were another series many were circling in the Western Conference. However, nobody seems to want to give the Oklahoma City Thunder any love or respect due to the fact that they are the youngest team in the playoffs. If you ask the Thunder if they care, their answer would be a resounding “no,” as the West's 1-seed is comfortable in that underdog mentality.
The Thunder have been counted out all season. When they would defeat the Nuggets in a regular-season matchup, everyone would always brush it aside and wait to see if they could do it again. When the Thunder did beat the Nuggets again, still no respect was thrown their way.
Quite honestly, the Thunder may just be the most disrespected 57-win team in NBA history. Inexperience matters to an extent, but what Oklahoma City has achieved this year and so far into the playoffs is enough to make the bold claim that they are the team to beat right now in the Western Conference, if this wasn't apparent with them being the 1-seed already.
After a close 94-92 Game 1 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, who won their way to the 8-seed via the NBA play-in tournament, the Thunder put their foot on the gas pedal in Wednesday night's Game 2. The Thunder defeated the Pelicans 124-92 to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.
This thunderous victory is truly a staple win for Oklahoma City because it outlines exactly why they have what it takes to dethrone the Nuggets and win the Western Conference. Aside from having the league's potential MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder have exemplified what it means to win the right way. This starts with a roster that truly has no glaring weaknesses, despite their starting lineup only having an average of just over two years of experience.
Thunder have no glaring weaknesses
Only two teams finished inside the top five in both offensive and defensive efficiency: the Boston Celtics and the Thunder. In addition to being one of the best scoring teams in the league, the Thunder also ranked among the best in shooting percentage, free-throw percentage, and field goals made per game. Defensively, Oklahoma City ranked first in both steals and blocks per game, as well as their opponent's turnovers per game.
When you look at the numbers, it appears as if the Thunder were not that great of a rebounding team. They finished the regular season ranking 27th in total rebounds, and creating second-chance opportunities off of offensive rebounds is not their forte. While this trend has continued into the postseason, the Thunder are a timely rebounding team.
What this means is that the Thunder become a better rebounding team as games go on and progress towards the fourth quarter. So far in the playoffs, the Thunder have struggled to rebound in the first, second, and third quarters, ranking outside the top 10 in all three quarters. In the fourth quarter, Oklahoma City is grabbing an average of 10.5 rebounds per game, tied with the Mavs for the seventh-most in the fourth during the playoffs.
The Thunder understand their opponents and adjust to their style of play as games progress, something that is extremely rare in younger teams. Perhaps a bigger team with length that constantly crashes the boards could bother them, but the Thunder have proven that this isn't the case against the New Orleans Pelicans, who have one of the best rebounders in the league in Jonas Valanciunas.
In Game 1, the Thunder got outrebounded 52-44, allowing Valanciunas to get his hands on 20 total rebounds. This was not the case in Game 2, as Jonas only seized seven rebounds with the Thunder outrebounding the Pelicans 37-35. Even though this margin of victory in terms of rebounding was small for the Thunder, there is a vast difference in them winning by two points compared to 32 points.
This team turns their weaknesses into strengths by the end of the game due to the way soon-to-be NBA Coach of the Year Mark Daigneault tweaks their point of attack in the middle of the game. It is not hard to be a great team when everyone believes in the goals set and there are no glaring weaknesses.
Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams are All-Star-quality players
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the Thunder's only All-Star talent. This won't last very long, especially with Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren on the rise.
The Thunder are one of the deepest teams in the league. Daigneault is not afraid to play 10, sometimes even 11 guys, every night, and Gilgeous-Alexander is not a one-man team whatsoever. Williams and Holmgren have been the perfect complementary players to SGA because of their style of play, which fills the gaps.
Whereas Williams can handle the ball and step up to be the team's lead playmaker at times, Holmgren is extremely hard to stop in pick-and-roll sets. Not only is this due to his size, but also because of his ability to step out on the perimeter and knock down jumpers.
In Game 2 on Wednesday, Williams and Holmgren combined to score 47 points on 19-of-30 shooting from the floor. Holmgren finished the game with seven rebounds and two blocks to his name, as Williams ended up with seven assists and a steal. Both 2022 draftees have been exactly what the Thunder have needed them to be, and the sky continues to be the limit for what they can develop into.
These two do not back down to anyone on the floor, and they simply take the fight to their opponents. All-Stars or not, Williams and Holmgren are two young, growing players that every team in this league wishes they had.
No Egos is a beautiful thing
Selfish play and egos are ultimately what tear championship-caliber teams apart. Very few players in this league don't carry an ego around with them, and the Thunder have 15 of these players.
When it comes to an established culture and having everyone on the same page, the Thunder truly stand out. Almost their entire roster came into the league together, and they have grown up alongside one another as young men. This is what makes the Thunder so unique, especially since they continuously learn basketball and life lessons from each other. It even goes as far as sprinting over to their teammates to pick them off the court after a foul or loose ball.
This unselfishness and care for one another were on full display in Wednesday's decimation of the Pelicans.
After defeating the Pels by 32 points, Gilgeous-Alexander was obviously chosen for his immediate postgame thoughts. As soon as Shai was chosen to stand in front of the camera and give his thoughts, Holmgren, Williams, and several others flocked to be right by his side, something that the Thunder have made a team tradition for postgame interviews. Nobody stands alone on this team, and no individual is higher than the others.
They all understand that Gilgeous-Alexander is the best player and first option when it comes to having the ball in his hands, but Gilgeous-Alexander also understands what it means to be his team's leader. The Thunder truly all love being around one another, and this postgame interview is the main reason why Oklahoma City is ready to dethrone the Nuggets.
When Gilgeous-Alexander finished his thoughts during his postgame interview, Holmgren stole the microphone and made it clear that his teammate is the MVP of the league.
Chet Holmgren on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:
“He’s too humble to say it, but this is the MVP right here” 🗣️
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 25, 2024
“But I got one more thing to say. He's too humble to say it, but this is the MVP right here,” Holmgren declared. “MVP of the league. I'm gonna say it for him because he won't say it.”
The rest of Gilgeous-Alexander's teammates that were wrapping their arms around him simply laughed or nodded their heads in approval once Holmgren made his MVP take clear.
The most beautiful aspect of basketball is when there is a team that shares the ball every single possession and simply plays free with no worries. This is the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although they are young, they are selfless and ready for the challenge of having the rest of the league try to catch them. Right now, it doesn't look like any team in the Western Conference is in a better position than the Thunder.