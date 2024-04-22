As the Green Bay Packers prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft, the remnants of a tenacious 2023 season linger in the air at Lambeau Field. With the draft just around the corner, it’s crucial to shift focus from the previous season’s conjectures to the possibilities that lie ahead. This mock draft not only addresses the immediate needs of the Packers but also leverages the rich pool of available talent. It lays the groundwork for an off-season transformation aimed at restoring Green Bay to its former glory atop the NFL.
Green Bay Packers' 2023 Season Recap
Externally, expectations for the Green Bay Packers were moderate at best as they entered the 2023 season. Featuring the youngest squad in the league and coming off a season with only eight wins under the leadership of future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, the outlook was uncertain.
Following Rodgers’ move to the New York Jets in the offseason, the season was predominantly seen as a trial period for quarterback Jordan Love. Nevertheless, by season's end, Love had emerged as one of the league’s top quarterbacks. In addition, the young receivers began to click, and the defense stepped up when needed. These made Green Bay a significant contender in the NFC playoffs.
Their victory in Week 18 against the Chicago Bears secured a winning record and a spot in the wild-card round, where they convincingly defeated the Dallas Cowboys. They proved themselves as a formidable force in the postseason.
Draft Context
Last season, Green Bay faced considerable challenges with their interior offensive line. This was especially true following the departure of right guard Jon Runyan via free agency. The Packers must bolster their line both to protect Jordan Love and to enhance the running game with Josh Jacobs.
On the defensive end, improvements are necessary, particularly at the core. Sure, Xavier McKinney was an excellent addition. Still, the team needs to deepen its safety positions behind him and Anthony Johnson Jr. Moreover, with linebacker De’Vondre Campbell leaving in free agency, finding a strong partner for Quay Walker will be essential for their defensive alignment.
Here we will look at the rookie prospects that the Green Bay Packers might pick up in our 7-round 2024 Mock Draft.
Pick No. 25: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Over the last two years, Cooper DeJean has been a standout outside cornerback at Iowa. Standing at 6'1 and weighing 205 pounds, he meets the physical standards for the role and displays exceptional athleticism. His agile footwork, smooth transitions, and sharp ball skills set him apart. DeJean also possesses a high level of football IQ and instincts. These make him one of the draft’s top prospects for run defense among cornerbacks. While he has limited experience in press coverage, his potential in this area is promising.
Pick No. 41: Kiran Amegadjie, OL, Yale
Kiran Amegadjie has shown potential to excel at tackle in the NFL. That's despite having played guard during his tenure at Yale. Amegadjie understands how to gain leverage and uses his body effectively. He can position himself to maximize impact at contact.
Pick No. 58: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
Junior Colson has developed into a formidable linebacker at Michigan, starting most of his games over three seasons. Colson exhibits strong run defense and above-average coverage instincts. He is disciplined, communicative before the snap, and adept at navigating the field without being deceived by play-action or movement.
Pick No. 88: Calen Bullock, S, USC
Calen Bullock stands out for his exceptional range and capability in single-high formations. His speed and agility allow him to cover extensive ground and make plays on the ball, akin to a wide receiver. Yes, he excels in pass defense. However, his slender build and lack of physical strength pose challenges in run defense and man coverage against larger opponents.
Pick No. 91: Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky
Ray Davis may lack in height, but his excellent balance and quick acceleration are vital assets. His vision is particularly effective in a zone-blocking scheme, and his skills as a pass-catcher make him a valuable third-down back. That's despite some limitations in blocking due to his size.
Pick No. 126: Justin Eboigbe, EDGE, Alabama
Justin Eboigbe is known for his versatility and power. He can play various positions on the defensive line. His considerable size and flexibility aid his effective use of the long-arm and bull-rush moves. However, he may also benefit from a more diverse pass-rushing arsenal.
Pick No. 169: Ryan Watts, CB, Texas
Ryan Watts has proven to be a dependable cornerback. He is effective in both pass coverage and run support. His physique and fluid movement contribute significantly to his playmaking ability.
Pick No. 202: Caedan Wallace, OL, Penn State
Caedan Wallace has extensive experience at right tackle within Penn State’s balanced offensive scheme. As such, he brings a robust build and good athletic traits that could translate well to the professional level.
Pick No. 219: AJ Woods, CB, Pittsburgh
Despite being somewhat undersized, AJ Woods offers physicality, solid zone coverage skills, and effective run support. His limitations in speed and tackling, however, may relegate him to backup roles and special teams duties.
Pick No. 245: Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky
Originally a highly-touted recruit, Trevin Wallace has shown versatility on the field. This could be a significant asset as he transitions to the professional level.
Pick No. 255: Josh Proctor, S, Ohio State
With extensive experience at Ohio State, Josh Proctor has displayed a comprehensive understanding of defensive strategies. He also possesses the athletic capabilities to perform various roles effectively.
This mock draft targets crucial improvements for the Packers, enhancing both their defensive and offensive lines, and infusing young talent at key positions to solidify the team’s prospects for competitive success.